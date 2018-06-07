Euro PP lenders will hold earliest notes ‘till bitter end’ Several of the earliest Euro private placements will mature in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first few quarters of 2019. But as the pricing for those notes now looks very attractive to investors, the prospects of early refinancings are limited.

The Euro PP market was formed in France in 2012 and one of its big selling points over bank lending was an ability to offer longer tenors. “The average maturity for the first year of Euro PP issuance was roughly seven years," said a Euro PP banker in ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. “The average maturity for the first year of Euro PP issuance was roughly seven years," said a Euro PP banker in ...