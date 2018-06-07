Watermark
Go to Asia edition

HKEX board reappoints CEO

The board of directors of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has renewed the contract of chief executive Charles Li for three years.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 12:00 PM

Li has been CEO of HKEX since January 2010, and his contract will now run until October 15, 2021. The organisation has a number of key subsidiaries, including the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, London Metal Exchange (LME) and OTC Clearing Hong Kong.

During Li's time as CEO, he ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 178,857.65 700 7.93%
2 JPMorgan 170,653.94 737 7.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 163,534.39 545 7.25%
4 Barclays 141,044.03 495 6.25%
5 HSBC 124,359.86 583 5.51%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,211.70 40 9.10%
2 Citi 18,969.25 48 5.91%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 17,761.34 59 5.53%
4 Deutsche Bank 16,323.11 52 5.09%
5 BNP Paribas 16,266.69 74 5.07%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 8,186.80 34 9.25%
2 JPMorgan 7,977.21 33 9.01%
3 Citi 6,638.04 36 7.50%
4 UBS 6,337.99 19 7.16%
5 Morgan Stanley 4,613.76 32 5.21%