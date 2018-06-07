SGX director resurfaces at TMX Group

He will look after the "execution of TMX's strategic sales and relationship management throughout EMEA", according to his LinkedIn profile. He did not immediately respond to request for comment.Osborne was previously head of sales at Singapore Exchange in London, leaving the company in April this year. In his ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.