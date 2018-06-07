Watermark
SGX director resurfaces at TMX Group

Pete Osborne, a former director at Singapore Exchange (SGX), has resurfaced at Canadian exchange operator TMX Group in London as head of European equity trading sales.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 11:45 AM

He will look after the "execution of TMX's strategic sales and relationship management throughout EMEA", according to his LinkedIn profile. He did not immediately respond to request for comment. 

Osborne was previously head of sales at Singapore Exchange in London, leaving the company in April this year. In his ...

