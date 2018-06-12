Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

Investors cagey ahead of ECB, as issuers bring euros

While borrowers crowded into the euro market on Tuesday, investors were reluctant to commit funds only two days ahead of a hotly anticipated European Central Bank meeting.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 12 Jun 2018

Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale will take to the market on Wednesday to sell a long five year. The French agency mandated BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole and JP Morgan to run the Reg S deal. Initial price thoughts have not yet been circulated.

The ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 12,417.34 15 11.10%
2 JPMorgan 10,784.81 16 9.64%
3 Citi 9,836.54 17 8.80%
4 NatWest Markets 8,487.83 7 7.59%
5 HSBC 7,788.95 12 6.97%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 27,723.85 70 12.28%
2 HSBC 22,084.84 47 9.78%
3 JPMorgan 18,940.58 47 8.39%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,666.61 26 7.83%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,561.62 48 6.89%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 23,372.24 47 8.72%
2 Barclays 21,287.26 35 7.94%
3 UniCredit 18,150.64 48 6.77%
4 HSBC 17,524.59 63 6.53%
5 BNP Paribas 16,479.02 31 6.14%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 50,406.08 240 7.29%
2 Citi 50,071.71 175 7.24%
3 HSBC 45,477.60 167 6.58%
4 Barclays 40,923.92 132 5.92%
5 Deutsche Bank 37,556.85 98 5.43%