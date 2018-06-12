Policy uncertainty, trade surplus roadblock to RMB’s popularity

Foreign investors would be bolder in buying onshore securities, especially bonds if decision making around monetary policy were more transparent, MK Tang, senior China economist at Goldman Sachs, argued.“Markets typically love taking risks, but they are less keen on taking uncertainty,” he said. “For the time being, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.