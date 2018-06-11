Watermark
More retail woes trickle into CMBS, but no crisis in sight yet

US CMBS delinquency rates are hovering at historic low levels, despite the growing number of retail bankruptcies and department store closures across the US this year, casting some doubts on the hedge funds who made big bets on ‘a Big Short’ style trade on the CMBX indices.

  • By Alexander Saeedy
  • 11 Jun 2018
Despite the low delinquency rates, Fitch Ratings on Monday was keen to point out that that risk on individual deals has not evaporated. According to a report from the rating agency, as many as $3.7 billion worth of loans collateralized in post-crisis CMBS deals are at risk of ...

