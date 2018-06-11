More retail woes trickle into CMBS, but no crisis in sight yet

Despite the low delinquency rates, Fitch Ratings on Monday was keen to point out that that risk on individual deals has not evaporated. According to a report from the rating agency, as many as $3.7 billion worth of loans collateralized in post-crisis CMBS deals are at risk of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.