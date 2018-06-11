Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Highland Capital targets European investors for new CLO fund

US alternative investment manager Highland Capital Management has launched a new Irish-domiciled global CLO debt fund, to tap into European investor demand for floating rate corporate debt in an Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS) format.

  • By David Bell
  • 11 Jun 2018

The firm is looking to capitalise on a shortage of opportunities for European investors to invest in floating rate corporate debt in UCITS format with the new fund, Highland Flexible Income UCITS Fund.

Leveraged corporate loans are not an eligible asset for UCITS funds, but CLO debt — ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 6,872 14 16.03
2 JP Morgan 4,494 5 10.48
3 Citi 4,296 9 10.02
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,067 11 7.16
5 Lloyds Bank 2,346 10 5.47

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 52,759.50 150 11.61%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 46,754.42 124 10.28%
3 JPMorgan 36,850.62 104 8.11%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 35,796.98 104 7.87%
5 Credit Suisse 30,243.37 70 6.65%