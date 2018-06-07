Watermark
FCA's rules for Aramco cleared for takeoff despite backlash

The Financial Conduct Authority is going through with its plan to create a new premium listing category for sovereign controlled companies, despite fears among investors and lawmakers that the move will weaken corporate governance standards in the UK.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 11:00 AM

Following a consultation process that was launched in July last year, the new category will be effective from Sunday, July 1.

The move is part of the FCA’s Review of the Effectiveness of Primary Markets and is widely seen as an effort by the UK to attract ...

