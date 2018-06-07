Citi rejigs Asia Pacific FIG team

Will McLane has been promoted to vice-chairman of global FIG, which will see him drive cross-border transactions, focusing on Asia inbound and outbound opportunities. He will also chair the global FIG M&A council, said the memo.McLane, who joined the US bank six years ago, was most ...
