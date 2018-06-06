Vivint prices debut solar securitization Vivint Solar has priced its first asset backed securitization, a $466m offering backed by a multi-state portfolio of residential solar assets, with the vast majority of the cash flows coming from power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Credit Suisse and Citi were the bookrunners on the deal, which is backed by leases and hedged solar renewable energy credit (REC) agreements in addition to the PPAs. This year's three earlier solar ABS issuances — from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, Mosaic and Dividend Solar — were all secured on ...