Vivint prices debut solar securitization

Vivint Solar has priced its first asset backed securitization, a $466m offering backed by a multi-state portfolio of residential solar assets, with the vast majority of the cash flows coming from power purchase agreements (PPAs).

  • By Fotios Tsarouhis
  • 06 Jun 2018

Credit Suisse and Citi were the bookrunners on the deal, which is backed by leases and hedged solar renewable energy credit (REC) agreements in addition to the PPAs.

This year’s three earlier solar ABS issuances — from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, Mosaic and Dividend Solar — were all secured on ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 6,872 14 16.03
2 JP Morgan 4,494 5 10.48
3 Citi 4,296 9 10.02
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,067 11 7.16
5 Lloyds Bank 2,346 10 5.47

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 51,331.92 145 11.56%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 46,504.43 123 10.48%
3 JPMorgan 35,554.06 101 8.01%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 35,441.18 103 7.98%
5 Credit Suisse 29,129.77 68 6.56%