Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Swiss Re innovates by combining CoCo with equity-neutral CB

Swiss Re, the reinsurance group, returned to the equity-linked debt market on Wednesday with a deal that reinforced this issuer's reputation for financial innovation: a $500m equity-neutral convertible bond that also acts as a contingent convertible security - except with more flexibility for the issuer.

  • By Aidan Gregory, Jon Hay
  • 06 Jun 2018

Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS were the bookrunners.

Swiss Re has been working on this idea for a long time, bouncing ideas off a number of banks.

Over the past 20 years, the company has been very focused on sophisticated capital management, trying ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 173,776.09 675 7.94%
2 JPMorgan 163,264.50 709 7.46%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 156,396.72 520 7.15%
4 Barclays 139,047.01 480 6.35%
5 HSBC 118,983.98 564 5.44%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 27,365.72 37 9.02%
2 Citi 18,415.60 46 6.07%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 17,351.60 57 5.72%
4 UniCredit 15,355.87 67 5.06%
5 Deutsche Bank 15,112.43 50 4.98%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 8,038.66 33 9.72%
2 JPMorgan 7,652.02 30 9.25%
3 Citi 6,249.16 33 7.55%
4 UBS 5,503.59 15 6.65%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,303.27 25 5.20%