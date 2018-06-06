Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Sky regulatory greenlight sets up M&A bidding war

The debt-financed bidding war for Sky, the UK media and telecoms company, is due to reach fever pitch after the UK government said yesterday it would not block either Comcast or 21st Century Fox's bids.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 06 Jun 2018

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox and US cable operator Comcast have both put in bids for Sky that value it at more than £18bn.

Comcast’s formal offer of £22bn is backed by a £16bn bridge loan and term loan of up to £7bn underwritten by ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 185,576.56 564 10.70%
2 JPMorgan 181,818.21 545 10.48%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 100,403.54 394 5.79%
4 Citi 93,178.26 305 5.37%
5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 75,122.75 502 4.33%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 3,254.08 7 9.65%
2 JPMorgan 2,930.58 6 8.69%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 2,826.60 7 8.38%
4 Mizuho 2,550.67 5 7.57%
5 HSBC 2,341.67 5 6.95%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 7,886.62 29 6.72%
2 BNP Paribas 7,574.55 28 6.45%
3 Goldman Sachs 6,996.67 25 5.96%
4 Deutsche Bank 5,969.74 20 5.08%
5 UniCredit 5,853.35 32 4.98%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 27,365.72 37 9.02%
2 Citi 18,415.60 46 6.07%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 17,351.60 57 5.72%
4 UniCredit 15,355.87 67 5.06%
5 Deutsche Bank 15,112.43 50 4.98%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%