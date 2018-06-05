Watermark
NPL investors set to shrug off Italian politics, but lenders could suffer

Buyers of Italian non-performing loans are likely to shrug off issues associated with the country’s controversial new government, according to market participants at Global ABS. But their bankers may be less fortunate, with financings marked wider and losses likely to be booked.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 05 Jun 2018
The government, formed last week as a coalition between the Five Star Movement and the Northern League, has markets worried – though Italian government bonds rallied when the government formed, as the coalition toned down its most strident anti-euro rhetoric and removed its demand for a mechanism to ...

