Consumer ABS issuance spikes in May as rate hikes loom

A bumper month of US consumer ABS issuance in May has helped push year to date volumes ahead of last year's figures, although this could be driven by issuers front loading ahead of expected rate hikes later in the year, said analysts.

  • By Alexander Saeedy
  • 05 Jun 2018


ABS investors snapped up $23.6bn of new consumer ABS paper last month, in what was the busiest month of May for the market since the financial crisis, according to Wells Fargo analysts.

Several large credit card deals, including Chase’s $1bn offering and another large deal from CIBC, helped ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 6,872 14 16.03
2 JP Morgan 4,494 5 10.48
3 Citi 4,296 9 10.02
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,067 11 7.16
5 Lloyds Bank 2,346 10 5.47

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 51,331.92 145 11.62%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 46,504.43 123 10.53%
3 JPMorgan 35,554.06 101 8.05%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 35,441.18 103 8.02%
5 Credit Suisse 28,962.73 67 6.56%