Watermark
Go to Asia edition

JP Morgan syndicate switch-up as Lewell leaves for London

Marc Lewell is returning to London after three years running JP Morgan’s Asia-Pacific syndicate, prompting the appointment of a new head of the desk.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 05 Jun 2018

Lewell starts back in London in July to manage the bank’s international syndicate business, covering both the Asian and European markets, according to an internal memo seen by GlobalCapital. Lewell will report to Bob LoBue, co-head of global syndicate.

Howard Chu, already on the bank's syndicate desk in Hong ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 171,698.09 673 7.95%
2 JPMorgan 160,472.83 701 7.43%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 155,144.39 517 7.18%
4 Barclays 134,694.42 473 6.23%
5 HSBC 117,317.73 561 5.43%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 27,194.59 36 8.76%
2 Deutsche Bank 19,597.28 51 6.31%
3 Citi 18,415.60 46 5.93%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 17,180.47 56 5.53%
5 UniCredit 15,181.49 65 4.89%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 7,202.01 32 9.12%
2 JPMorgan 6,815.38 29 8.63%
3 UBS 5,503.59 15 6.97%
4 Citi 5,412.52 32 6.86%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,303.27 25 5.45%