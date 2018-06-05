Trump has made strong picks for reg agencies, says DTCC's Thompson

"I think that if you look very carefully at the folks that Trump has put into key positions in his administration, especially in the independent agencies, meaning the Federal Reserve, but also the SEC and the CFTC, all of those are folks who believe in globalisation," he said ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.