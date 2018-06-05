Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Trump has made strong picks for reg agencies, says DTCC's Thompson

Larry Thompson, vice-chairman of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp, on Tuesday suggested that populist rhetoric in the US might be overshadowing President Trump's strong choices of leaders in independent financial oversight agencies.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 05 Jun 2018
"I think that if you look very carefully at the folks that Trump has put into key positions in his administration, especially in the independent agencies, meaning the Federal Reserve, but also the SEC and the CFTC, all of those are folks who believe in globalisation," he said ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 173,776.09 675 7.94%
2 JPMorgan 163,264.50 709 7.46%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 156,396.72 520 7.15%
4 Barclays 139,047.01 480 6.35%
5 HSBC 118,983.98 564 5.44%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 28,105.60 38 9.06%
2 Citi 18,415.60 46 5.94%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 17,599.05 58 5.68%
4 Deutsche Bank 15,852.30 51 5.11%
5 BNP Paribas 15,680.27 72 5.06%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 8,038.66 33 9.56%
2 JPMorgan 7,776.94 32 9.25%
3 Citi 6,249.16 33 7.43%
4 UBS 5,628.51 17 6.69%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,446.74 27 5.29%