UK government launches £2.6bn RBS selldown

The UK government has resumed the reprivatisation of RBS, the British bank that was nationalised during the financial crisis, having launched a £2.6bn block trade.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 04 Jun 2018

It took just over half an hour for the deal to get covered after hitting screens on Monday evening.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are bookrunners on the trade. Rothschild is adviser to UKGI, the organisation that manages investments on ...

