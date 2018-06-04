Watermark
Ginnie Mae drops lenders from RMBS shelf in VA loan churn crackdown

Ginnie Mae has barred three non-bank lenders from contributing Veterans Affairs home loans to its multi-issuer mortgage-backed securities because of concerns over rapid loan refinancing at the firms.

  • By Alexander Saeedy
  • 04 Jun 2018

Ginnie Mae said on Friday that Freedom Mortgage Corporation, SunWest Mortgage Company, and NewDay USA had been restricted from contributing VA loans to its main securities programmes, the latest step in the agency's efforts to control the aggressive refinancing of veterans' loans.

Ginnie Mae has alleged that the ...

