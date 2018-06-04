Watermark
Go to Asia edition

PIP shores up liquidity with revolver

The UK’s Pantheon International (PIP) has signed a £175m-equivalent four year revolving credit facility, as the investment trust continues a cash generative phase in which it is seeking to fund new investments from internal cash resources.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 04 Jun 2018

PIP’s revolver was arranged by Lloyds and NatWest Markets. The four year tenor can be extended by a year at its June 2022 maturity.

The loan currency was “redonominated using current exchange rates” to $163m and €59.8m tranches, according to the borrower.

This is to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 182,445.48 544 10.80%
2 JPMorgan 177,070.36 519 10.48%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 95,944.25 363 5.68%
4 Citi 91,035.07 297 5.39%
5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 74,202.75 498 4.39%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 3,254.08 7 9.65%
2 JPMorgan 2,930.58 6 8.69%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 2,826.60 7 8.38%
4 Mizuho 2,550.67 5 7.57%
5 HSBC 2,341.67 5 6.95%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 9,714.72 20 8.18%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 7,146.74 28 6.02%
3 Morgan Stanley 7,137.01 6 6.01%
4 Goldman Sachs 6,825.54 24 5.75%
5 BNP Paribas 6,663.55 26 5.61%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 27,194.59 36 8.76%
2 Deutsche Bank 19,597.28 51 6.31%
3 Citi 18,415.60 46 5.93%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 17,180.47 56 5.53%
5 UniCredit 15,181.49 65 4.89%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%