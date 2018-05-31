Watermark
CFTC proposal holds 'de minimis' threshold at $8bn

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday discussed a new proposal that would not change the notional threshold at which financial institutions have to register as swap dealers.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 03:00 PM

The proposal keeps the de minimis exception for financial institutions at $8bn, while exempting any swaps accompanying loans made by insured depository institutions.

Republican Chairman Christopher Giancarlo and Republican Commissioner Brian Quintenz voted in favor of the proposal while Democrat commissioner Rostin Behnam voted against it. Behnam brought up ...

