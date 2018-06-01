CMBS lending slipping back to precrisis ways, says Moody’s Moody’s Investors Service sounded the alarm on deteriorating underwriting standards in the US CMBS market on Friday, as interest only lending and single tenant concentrations spike to levels last seen in 2007.

As CMBS lenders compete for scarce real estate assets with other forms of financing, underwriting behaviour is slipping back to pre-crisis standards, said Moody's on Friday. The ratings agency reported that the share of interest-only (IO) loans in conduit CMBS deals jumped to 78% in the first quarter of ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. The ratings agency reported that the share of interest-only (IO) loans in conduit CMBS deals jumped to 78% in the first quarter of ...