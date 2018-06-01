Investors warm to Home 24

Berenberg, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are global coordinators.
The company is selling up to 7.7m new shares for €150m to finance expansion — there is a 15% greenshoe.At a range of €19.50 to €24.50, Home 24 will be valued between €530m and €650m. Rocket Internet ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.