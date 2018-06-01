Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Investors warm to Home 24

Home24, the German online furniture retailer backed by Rocket Internet, has opened the books on its IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 01 Jun 2018

Berenberg, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are global coordinators.

The company is selling up to 7.7m new shares for €150m to finance expansion — there is a 15% greenshoe.  

At a range of €19.50 to €24.50, Home 24 will be valued between €530m and €650m. Rocket Internet ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 169,231.06 663 7.94%
2 JPMorgan 157,892.77 691 7.41%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 153,425.43 509 7.20%
4 Barclays 133,039.20 463 6.25%
5 HSBC 115,761.19 544 5.43%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 27,048.84 35 8.94%
2 Deutsche Bank 19,079.85 48 6.31%
3 Citi 17,864.34 43 5.91%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 16,760.73 54 5.54%
5 UniCredit 15,181.49 65 5.02%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 7,202.01 32 9.21%
2 JPMorgan 6,815.38 29 8.71%
3 UBS 5,503.59 15 7.04%
4 Citi 5,412.52 32 6.92%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,303.27 25 5.50%