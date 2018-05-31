Watermark
RBC follows TD into sterling covered bonds

Royal Bank of Canada followed Toronto Dominion into the sterling covered bond market this week, pricing its first deal of the year at the same spread as its peer. Given a relatively high number of covered bond redemptions this year, RBC could well return.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 01:30 PM

RBC raised €750m of three year floating rate funding at 27bp over three month Libor through joint lead managers HSBC, NatWest Markets, RBC Capital Markets and Santander.

The transaction was mandated and syndicated on Friday, a day after Toronto Dominion issued ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 7,829.24 42 5.79%
2 Natixis 7,203.12 31 5.33%
3 Credit Suisse 7,022.58 35 5.19%
4 UniCredit 6,877.33 42 5.09%
5 LBBW 6,855.59 38 5.07%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 46,776.77 151 6.81%
2 Citi 42,740.69 208 6.22%
3 JPMorgan 42,046.42 172 6.12%
4 Goldman Sachs 39,329.98 274 5.72%
5 Morgan Stanley 39,198.97 187 5.70%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 37,961.75 125 11.05%
2 JPMorgan 35,633.01 121 10.37%
3 Citi 34,973.29 162 10.18%
4 Goldman Sachs 31,520.79 241 9.17%
5 Morgan Stanley 30,846.73 149 8.98%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 6,119.91 22 8.66%
2 LBBW 4,244.39 18 6.00%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,163.44 13 5.89%
4 UniCredit 4,135.00 17 5.85%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,848.68 16 5.44%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 4,538.06 9 13.01%
2 UBS 3,374.07 13 9.68%
3 BNP Paribas 2,596.35 10 7.45%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 2,458.47 6 7.05%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,180.25 9 6.25%