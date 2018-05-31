Brave BB&T emerges from the gloom

The US regional lender was doing the rounds on Thursday with a two part offering of three and seven year senior unsecured notes from its holding company.It raised $1bn of seven year bonds at 95bp over US Treasuries, alongside the sale of a $500m tranches of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.