Midea property affiliate seeks $1bn listing in HK

The Chinese property developer, part of the home and consumer appliances empire of Midea Group, is working with BNP Paribas and CLSA as sponsors.
The listing is expected to fetch $1bn-plus and is likely to hit screens after the summer, said the banker.The issuer said in its prospectus that ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.