Enel Chile out to power up drab Lat Am markets

Lat Am bonds did not follow US Treasury notes tighter this week — pushing spreads wider and in many cases seeing a drop in dollar prices as political volatility in Italy shook markets.
“Today was month end and it was a pretty awful one,” said one EM bond investor. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.