Plan to build Bogotá metro wins sovereign guarantee Colombia’s inter-parliamentary Public Credit Commission on Tuesday approved a sovereign guarantee to Empresa Metro de Bogotá, the company managing the proposed construction of the city’s first subway line, opening the possibility of a bond issue.

The guarantee will enable the metro company to contract debt financing up to Ps7.8tr ($2.6bn) to finance the first line. Bogotá, which has a population of 10.2m people in the metropolitan area, is the only one of the 10 most populated cities in the Americas that does not have ...