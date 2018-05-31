Plan to build Bogotá metro wins sovereign guarantee

The guarantee will enable the metro company to contract debt financing up to Ps7.8tr ($2.6bn) to finance the first line.Bogotá, which has a population of 10.2m people in the metropolitan area, is the only one of the 10 most populated cities in the Americas that does not have ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.