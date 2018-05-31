Watermark
US CMBS delinquency rate hits post-crisis low in May

The overall delinquency rate for real estate loans packaged in CMBS transactions declined to 4.12% this month, the lowest rate in nearly a decade, according to CMBS data provider Trepp.

  • By Alexander Saeedy
  • 31 May 2018
Trepp concluded that the rate has declined thanks to the continued resolution of distressed legacy debt and the “brisk pace” of new loans being originated in the CMBS market. Delinquencies are also lower as a consequence of a large class of CMBS loans maturing and being refinanced between ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 6,872 14 16.03
2 JP Morgan 4,494 5 10.48
3 Citi 4,296 9 10.02
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,067 11 7.16
5 Lloyds Bank 2,346 10 5.47

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 50,540.89 142 11.69%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 46,504.43 123 10.76%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 35,441.18 103 8.20%
4 JPMorgan 34,341.06 98 7.95%
5 Credit Suisse 28,163.35 66 6.52%