Watermark
As SGX takes blows on Indian futures, BlackRock eyes ETF opportunity

Singapore Exchange suffered an unfavourable twist in its Indian futures saga this week, when the Bombay High Court granted an injunction on new derivatives contracts that it had planned to launch next week. But one exchange’s misfortune might be a large asset manager’s opportunity.

  • By Costas Mourselas, Ross Lancaster
  • 31 May 2018

On Tuesday, the National Stock Exchange of India announced that the court had reaffirmed its injunction on the three India contracts, which were meant to provide continuity and hedging capabilities for SGX’s clients.

The matter will go to arbitration and a decision on the injunction will be made ...

