Hyundai return proof of Swiss resilience against global volatility The Swiss franc bond market showed this week that it is well insulated from the turmoil affecting the euro market as South Korea’s Hyundai Capital raised Sfr300m from a tightly priced five year bond. With cross-currency basis swaps coming down, and low new issue premiums, Zurich-based bankers are keen to showcase the pricing competitiveness as well as the stability of their market.

Opening books for Hyundai on Wednesday was something of a gamble, as political volatility all but closed other public markets. "It felt that we were rising above the panic threshold," said one head of Swiss franc DCM in Zurich. "The Swiss market has shown itself to be strong ...