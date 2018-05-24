Tradeweb gets out of swaps case, after being pulled back in

Having taken account of a court opinion and order issued last week by a district judge, the plaintiffs removed Tradeweb as a named defendant from the complaint. It was the plaintiffs' third attempt to bring a consolidated amended class action.Tradeweb, along with HSBC and ICAP, had claims ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.