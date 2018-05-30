Single loan CMBS dominates as biomed, Union Station deals enter pipeline

DBGS 2018-BIOD is a securitization sponsored by Blackstone backed by a $725 million interest-only mortgage used to refinance debt on laboratory spaces once belonging to BioMed Realty Trust, and whose properties were acquired by Blackstone in 2016 for $8.8 billion. Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are joint bookrunners ...
