Paragon Group prints more of Euro PP after a few weeks

Lead manager Crédit Agricole priced the tap of Paragon’s April 2025 Euro PP notes. The deal was issued through Paragon’s wholly owned and guaranteed subsidiary Grenadier Holdings Plc.The coupon is 4% if Grenadier’s leverage ratio is beneath two times Ebitda, but moves to 4.5% if it is between ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.