Hera joins southern Europe’s green loan champions

Hera, the Italian utility, has signed a green revolving credit facility, laying claim to bringing the first such deal from the country, amid a wave of environmentally conscious loans spearheaded by southern Europe.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 30 May 2018

Hera signed the €200m loan with BBVA, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole and UniCredit. BBVA was sustainable coordinator, Crédit Agricole was facility agent and the other two banks were documentation agents.

The pricing on the credit line will improve for Hera if it hits targets linked to specific ...

