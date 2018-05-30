Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Market welcomes terms on £950m Phoenix rights issue

Phoenix Group has set the terms on its £950m capital raising to fund its proposed acquisition of the UK and European businesses of Standard Life Assurance from Standard Life Aberdeen.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 30 May 2018

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and HSBC are global coordinators on the fully underwritten rights issue. BNP Paribas is a bookrunner.

Investors will be offered seven new shares for every 15 they hold in Phoenix, at a subscription price of 518p. That ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 168,468.14 655 7.96%
2 JPMorgan 157,250.50 684 7.43%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 152,688.21 502 7.22%
4 Barclays 132,804.75 460 6.28%
5 HSBC 114,956.93 538 5.43%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 27,048.84 35 8.94%
2 Deutsche Bank 19,079.85 48 6.31%
3 Citi 17,864.34 43 5.91%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 16,820.94 54 5.56%
5 UniCredit 15,181.49 65 5.02%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 7,202.01 32 9.23%
2 JPMorgan 6,815.38 29 8.73%
3 UBS 5,503.59 15 7.05%
4 Citi 5,386.55 31 6.90%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,303.27 25 5.51%