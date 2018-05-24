Watermark
Go to Asia edition

SSA investors calm over Italy contagion risk

Fears over Italy’s political woes spilling over into a full-blown eurozone crisis eased on Wednesday morning, as investors welcomed news that another round of elections could be avoided.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 12:15 PM

Italian bonds regained some of the losses made yesterday, as reports emerged that the Five Star Movement and League were in new talks to form a government.

BTP yields had rocketed since the weekend, after Italy president Sergio Mattarella blocked Five Star/League’s choice of finance minister and appointed ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 12,042.98 14 11.09%
2 JPMorgan 10,337.24 14 9.52%
3 Citi 9,260.37 15 8.53%
4 NatWest Markets 8,487.83 7 7.82%
5 HSBC 7,587.14 11 6.99%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 27,251.43 66 12.49%
2 HSBC 20,140.01 43 9.23%
3 JPMorgan 18,703.30 46 8.57%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,229.87 24 7.90%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,557.62 48 7.13%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 22,693.56 43 8.86%
2 Barclays 20,703.19 33 8.08%
3 UniCredit 17,015.35 42 6.64%
4 HSBC 16,832.86 55 6.57%
5 BNP Paribas 16,072.48 29 6.28%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 48,894.34 222 7.54%
2 Citi 48,311.77 163 7.45%
3 HSBC 42,574.74 148 6.56%
4 Barclays 38,146.39 117 5.88%
5 Deutsche Bank 34,839.14 93 5.37%