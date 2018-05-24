SSA investors calm over Italy contagion risk Fears over Italy’s political woes spilling over into a full-blown eurozone crisis eased on Wednesday morning, as investors welcomed news that another round of elections could be avoided.

Italian bonds regained some of the losses made yesterday, as reports emerged that the Five Star Movement and League were in new talks to form a government. BTP yields had rocketed since the weekend, after Italy president Sergio Mattarella blocked Five Star/League’s choice of finance minister and appointed ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. BTP yields had rocketed since the weekend, after Italy president Sergio Mattarella blocked Five Star/League’s choice of finance minister and appointed ...