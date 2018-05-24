Turkey picks up as rest of EM lags

Investors have responded positively to a substantial rate hike, and a policy simplification from the Turkish central bank. Turkey’s dollar-denominated 2028 bond was trading to yield 6.6% on Wednesday, from 7.4% on May 21. The lira was at Tl4.48 as GlobalCapital went to press on Wednesday.“The ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.