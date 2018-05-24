Samsung Electronics jumbo block to fetch $1.2bn

Samsung Life Insurance (SLI) and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance (SFM) hit screens on Wednesday evening offering a combined 27m secondary shares, comprising 22.98m and 4.02m shares respectively in the electronics giant.The stock is on offer at W48,300 to W49,500 apiece, which would raise between W1.30tr and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.