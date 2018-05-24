Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Secondary pricing update: featuring KfW's €1bn Dec '22 tap

Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark as of Thursday's close. The source for secondary trading levels is Interactive Data.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 03:15 PM

secondary pricing table 2505

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 12,042.98 14 11.09%
2 JPMorgan 10,337.24 14 9.52%
3 Citi 9,260.37 15 8.53%
4 NatWest Markets 8,487.83 7 7.82%
5 HSBC 7,587.14 11 6.99%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 27,151.43 65 12.45%
2 HSBC 20,140.01 43 9.24%
3 JPMorgan 18,703.30 46 8.58%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,160.97 23 7.87%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,557.62 48 7.13%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 22,577.73 42 8.84%
2 Barclays 20,703.19 33 8.10%
3 UniCredit 16,899.52 41 6.61%
4 HSBC 16,693.58 53 6.53%
5 BNP Paribas 16,072.48 29 6.29%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 48,779.09 221 7.56%
2 Citi 48,211.77 162 7.47%
3 HSBC 42,435.46 146 6.58%
4 Barclays 38,142.80 115 5.91%
5 Deutsche Bank 34,770.24 92 5.39%