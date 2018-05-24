EBA pushes ESNs closer to the light of day

The EBA will publish an outline proposal for ESNs one week before holding a public hearing on June 26.
The proposal comes in response to a request from the European Commission, which asked the EBA to assess whether ESNs could be a useful funding option.The EBA has also been ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.