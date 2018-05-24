Watermark
CAF stays in Colombia for green debut

South American development bank CAF (Corporación Andina de Fomento) sold its first ever green bond this week, raising Ps150bn ($52.2m) of Colombian peso-denominated bonds.

  • By Oliver West
  • 24 May 2018

As it kicked off what the multilateral says will be a $600m-equivalent green bond programme, CAF opted to stay in Colombia, where its funding team is based. JP Morgan led the 10 year deal, which was issued with a 6.75% coupon.

Proceeds from the issuance will be used to ...

