People Moves in Brief

JP Morgan revamps sponsors business with new role for ZaimogluJP Morgan has named Mahir Zaimoglu head of EMEA financial sponsors M&A and deputy head of its sponsors group, in a move intended to reflect the increasing importance of PE firms, sovereign wealth funds and family offices as ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.