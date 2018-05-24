Plaintiffs run into obstacle in swaps antitrust case Plaintiffs in an antitrust case that has pulled in most big rates players in the US swaps market have been beaten back in their efforts to file a third amended complaint.

The case has been brought to court by two groups of plaintiffs — the Javelin and Tera trading platforms and investors for four US municipalities. Both groups allege a conspiracy between 11 dealer banks to choke the development of swap execution facilities that they saw as a threat