Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Contagion too early to call with Italian drama

Bismarck said politics was the art of the possible. Holders of sovereign bonds issued by eurozone peripherals will be hoping this aphorism applies to Italy's incoming government.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 07:15 PM

Gavan Nolan, IHS Markit

A populist coalition formed of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the right-wing League, which looks set to form a government, seemed far-fetched immediately after the country's inconclusive election result in March. The two parties are in many respects unlikely bedfellows, though they share similar ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 164,197.28 637 7.95%
2 JPMorgan 154,023.20 666 7.46%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 148,673.66 492 7.20%
4 Barclays 126,568.82 444 6.13%
5 HSBC 110,180.81 519 5.34%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,941.92 30 9.52%
2 Citi 16,837.08 38 6.18%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 15,661.30 47 5.75%
4 Deutsche Bank 14,193.64 44 5.21%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,028.84 31 4.78%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 6,961.44 31 9.19%
2 JPMorgan 6,815.38 29 8.99%
3 UBS 5,503.59 15 7.26%
4 Citi 5,145.98 30 6.79%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,303.27 25 5.68%