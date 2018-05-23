Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Ex-MSCI director emerges at State Street

A former executive director at the index provider MSCI has begun a new job at State Street, GlobalCapital has learnt.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 23 May 2018
Ricardo Manrique, who left MSCI in April after over seven years at the company, has begun a new position at State Street global exchange, in the firm’s New York office. Prior to his position as executive director of index business management for derivatives at MSCI he had worked ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 163,052.23 631 7.96%
2 JPMorgan 152,410.45 657 7.44%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 148,122.21 487 7.23%
4 Barclays 126,153.13 442 6.16%
5 HSBC 109,548.92 514 5.35%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,941.92 30 9.69%
2 Citi 16,837.08 38 6.29%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 15,661.30 47 5.85%
4 Deutsche Bank 14,193.64 44 5.30%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,028.84 31 4.87%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 6,961.44 31 9.27%
2 JPMorgan 6,815.38 29 9.07%
3 UBS 5,503.59 15 7.33%
4 Citi 5,145.98 30 6.85%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,303.27 25 5.73%