Ex-MSCI director emerges at State Street

Ricardo Manrique, who left MSCI in April after over seven years at the company, has begun a new position at State Street global exchange, in the firm’s New York office. Prior to his position as executive director of index business management for derivatives at MSCI he had worked ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.