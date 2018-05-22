Ithaca pulls $350m high yield offering

The energy firm had been looking to refinance its 2019 senior notes with a new five year non call two senior secured bond. The new debt would have also paid down drawings on its reserves based lending facility and other indebtedness.Barclays, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, RBC and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.