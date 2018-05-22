Ribbon Finance and Charter Mortgages set initial pricing

Ribbon Finance 2018-1 is the fourth CMBS this year and only the third issued in the UK in three years. Goldman Sachs provided the single amortising loan backing the deal, with a loan to value ratio of 65% and a margin of three month Libor plus 3.19%....
