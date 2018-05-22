Watermark
Barrow Hanley hires portfolio managers for new US loan strategy

US investment manager Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss has hired two portfolio managers to set up a new bank loan fund and to lead the firm’s efforts across sub-investment grade US corporate debt.

  • By David Bell
  • 22 May 2018

Barrow Hanley has hired Nick Losey and Chet Paipanandiker (Pai) to set up a new US bank loan fund, as well as lead the rest of the firm’s sub-investment grade corporate debt offerings.

Losey and Pai have joined from Whitebox Advisors, where they were portfolio managers in the ...

