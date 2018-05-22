Barrow Hanley hires portfolio managers for new US loan strategy

Barrow Hanley has hired Nick Losey and Chet Paipanandiker (Pai) to set up a new US bank loan fund, as well as lead the rest of the firm’s sub-investment grade corporate debt offerings.Losey and Pai have joined from Whitebox Advisors, where they were portfolio managers in the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.