Gilt banks and investors give UK DMO wide selection choice Gilt investors and market makers have offered a broad range of views on the form that the UK’s next syndication should take during a meeting with the country’s Debt Management Office. The meeting was without Scotiabank, which last week quit as a Gilt-edged market maker (GEMM).

The DMO has already said the syndication will come in the second quarter of its 2018-19 financial year (July to September) and will be inflation-linked. But GEMMs at Monday's meeting were "broadly split" between whether the issue should be a new bond in the 25 year area — 2041 ...