SGX faces legal challenge on Indian derivs solution

The NSE has informed SGX that it has filed application with the Bombay High Court for an interim injunction on new derivatives that create exposure to Indian stocks. SGX has said it will “vigorously defend this action” and plans to proceed with the June launch of its SGX ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.